Deadly crash closes stretch of I-70 near Eisenhower Tunnel

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado State Patrol says a deadly crash on Interstate 70 is causing delays Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 9:25 a.m. between a semi and a passenger vehicle, according to CSP.

CSP said investigators believe the car rear-ended the semi going up the hill on the eastbound lanes of I-70.

One person in the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead. It is unknown if anyone else was injured in the crash.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said eastbound I-70 is closed between Silverthorne and the Eisenhower Tunnel. There is no estimated time of when the interstate could reopen but CSP said the closure would be an “extended closure”.

An alternate route is Loveland Pass.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.