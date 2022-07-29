BENNETT, Colo. (KDVR) — A driver hit and killed a person along Interstate 70 on Friday night, according to Colorado State Patrol.

Police said a vehicle was pulled over to the side of the interstate when someone got out of the vehicle and was hit and killed. The person died on the scene.

The driver in the crash stayed on the scene after the crash, police said.

The left lanes of eastbound and westbound I-70 were closed at Mile Point 302, between Bennett and Manila Road, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.