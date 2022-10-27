CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — (Update: 10:30 a.m.) The Colorado State Patrol says one lane of westbound Interstate 70 is open near Georgetown following a deadly crash.

The crash was reported before 7:45 a.m. CSP said one person was pronounced dead. The crash involved a jackknifed semi.

Earlier version of story:

CSP said I-70 will be closed for an extended amount of time and no detours are available.

“No places for trucks to wait it out. Truckers should wait it out in the Denver metro area,” CSP said.

The closure extends from Dumont to Georgetown, CSP said.

Second closure reported near Beaver Brook

The westbound lanes of I-70 are also closed near Beaver Brook, according to CDOT. The closure was reported around 9:45 a.m.

Passenger vehicle traction laws and commercial vehicle chain laws are in effect.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.