AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A fatal crash closed northbound I-225 at Parker Road on Monday morning.

Aurora police said the crash happened before 7 a.m.

The interstate will be shut down for an extended period of time as the investigations is completed.

APD says northbound traffic can get back onto I-225 at the Mississippi Avenue on-ramp.

