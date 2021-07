BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The Boulder Police Department says at least one person is dead after a crash on Monday night.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. on the Diagonal Highway. The highway was closed between 30th Street and Foothills Parkway until around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

It is unclear how many injuries were reported from the crash, but Boulder police said the crash was fatal.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Boulder police said more information will be released on Tuesday.