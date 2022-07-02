JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said a deadly head-on crash caused partial closures on Highway 93 between Interstate 70 and Alameda Saturday evening.

JCSO said Entrance 1 of Red Rocks Amphitheatre is closed and those attending the Zeds Dead concert this evening should use Entrance 2 or 3. Everyone else should avoid the area if possible.

Jeffco Sheriff’s Office said the driver of a sedan died after colliding head-on with a C-style touring bus. Another single-occupant vehicle was involved but the condition of that person was not given.

Colorado State Patrol is investigating the crash.