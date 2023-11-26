DENVER (KDVR) — Police in Aurora are investigating a crash that killed one person Sunday morning in the area of South Havana Street and East Iliff Avenue.

The crash was first reported just after 7 a.m. Two vehicles were involved.

The crash closed both streets in all directions. Police said the roads would remain closed for hours for the investigation.

Drivers were advised to use East Jewell Avenue or East Yale Avenue as east-west route alternatives and South Peoria Street as a north-south route alternative.

