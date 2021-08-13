Deadly crash at Hampden and Franklin

by: Maris Westrum

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — A crash involving two cars ended in a fatality Friday morning in Englewood.

Colorado State Troopers responded to the accident at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Hampden Avenue and Franklin Street.

The identity of the the victims has not been released, however, it has been confirmed that a 50-year-old woman involved in the crash was transported to Swedish Medical Center with serious injuries.

Crash cleanup caused delays with two lanes blocked on westbound Hampden Avenue, between Jefferson Avenue and Lafayette Street.

More details will be published as they are confirmed and released by authorities.

