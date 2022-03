BLACK HAWK, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado State Patrol said a deadly crash has closed down CO 119 from US 6 to Black Hawk city limits Wednesday night.

The crash involved an SUV and a casino bus. The person killed in the crash was traveling in the SUV.

Troopers said the highway will be closed for a lengthy period of time and to use Interstate 70 to exit 243-Central City Parkway to access the casinos.