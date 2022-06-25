AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – A shooting broke out in Aurora Friday night that left one person dead and another needing transport to a nearby hospital.

At roughly 9:25 p.m. on Friday evening, officers with the Aurora Police Department were sent near 880 South Buckley Road after reports came into dispatch of there being a shooting victim in a vehicle.

Once officers arrived, they discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Shortly thereafter, Aurora Fire Rescue took him to a nearby hospital where he has since maintained a stable condition.

Additionally, investigators at the scene where the victim was found determined that there were more victims that resulted from this shooting that likely took place along the 18000 block of East Kentucky avenue.

After arriving at a residence along East Kentucky Avenue, officers went into the home and discovered a second person suffering from a gunshot wound. According to Aurora PD, that man passed away from his wounds.

In the same house, officers found Kayan Arizona Cruz, 27, who they took into custody without the use of force. He has since been officially arrested on charges of second-degree murder.

The Major Crimes Unit is now running this case, and if you have any input that could help lead to the closing of this investigation, please contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. You can remain both anonymous and eligible for a $2,000 reward.

The deceased victim has not been identified at this point, but once the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office notifies next of kin, we will update this story with their name.