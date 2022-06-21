AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened late Monday evening.

The crash was reported around 11:25 p.m. at the intersection of South Peoria Street and East Alameda Avenue.

Investigators said a blue Pontiac Grand Prix was traveling northbound on South Peoria Street at a high rate of speed when the driver ran a red light at the intersection of East Alameda Avenue and crashed into a Subaru.

The driver of the Subaru was pronounced dead. The victim’s identity will be released from the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office following notification of next of kin.

The driver and passenger of the Pontiac were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who witnessed this crash or has dash-camera footage of the crash is asked to please contact the Aurora Police Traffic Section if they haven’t already spoken to the investigators



APD said this is the 20th fatal crash and the 21st traffic fatality of 2022.