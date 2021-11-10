Carjacking victim shot and killed, suspect arrested after crime spree

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The victim of a carjacking was shot and killed on Wednesday, police said.

The Aurora Police Department got a call about a carjacking and shots fired at 3:29 p.m. at the Florida Station Apartments at 14082 E. Iowa Dr. Officers arrived and found a man had been shot. He was taken to the hospital and later died.

Police said the suspect, identified so far as a male, shot the victim, stole his vehicle and fled the scene. Police believe the suspect committed two other home invasion robberies and several other carjackings in Aurora and Northeast Denver. He is also suspected of and caused two injury crashes, one in Denver and the other on East 56th Avenue in the E-470 area in Aurora.

Police took the suspect into custody at the second crash around 5 p.m. He was taken to a hospital for injuries from the crash.

Aurora Police ask anyone with information about these incidents to contact them.