ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A fire that killed one person Saturday morning in Arapahoe County was caused by a person, investigators said in a news release Wednesday.

According to the South Metro Fire Rescue, the fire was “incendiary in nature.”

First responders were called to the Ivy Crossing apartment complex at 4 a.m. Saturday for reports of a fire. When they arrived at the complex, located at 2380 S. Quebec St., firefighters said the second and third-floor hallways and stairways were already consumed by flames.

South Metro said many residents had to jump from the upper floors to escape, some got assistance from firefighters to get down from their balconies.

Once firefighters were able to get into the building, they found two people who had been trapped. One died and the other was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Two others who lived in a nearby building were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Just over a year ago on March 1, 2022, another fire occurred at the complex, this time in the 7535 E. Harvard Ave. building. Investigators said that the fire was also human-caused and incendiary. The release from South Metro said it’s not clear if these two fires are connected.

South Metro Fire Rescue is asking anyone with information about either fire to call 1-877-892-7766. If the information leads to finding the person or people responsible callers may receive a reward of up to $5,000.