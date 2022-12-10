BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) – One person is dead and another has been hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash shut down the northbound lanes of a stretch of Interstate 25 early Saturday morning.

Officials with Colorado State Patrol told FOX31 that reports of a crash in the northbound lanes on I-25 near milepost 228 around 2:41 a.m. on Saturday.

One person involved in the crash died at the scene and the driver of one of the vehicles, a 23-year-old man from Thornton, was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

According to CSP, this is being investigated as a potential DUI-caused crash.

