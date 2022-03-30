ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Residents affected by the Marshall Fire have until April 8 to apply for funds available for relief from a foundation grant.

The Colorado Association of REALTORS Foundation was awarded $2 million in January to help victims of the Marshall Fire and still has more than $800,000 available. Thus far, the foundation has received 509 applications and awarded nearly $1.2 million in grants to 494 households.

The grant specifies qualified applicants are to use the money toward the monthly mortgage payment for the residence damaged or destroyed by the fire, or rent for temporary residence while awaiting permanent housing. Each household is eligible for up to $3,000 in grant funds.

Details and requirements for the grant can be found on the online application.