DENVER (KDVR) — A $2,000 reward for information is being offered after a horse was found dead, tied to a utility pole in northeast Denver near the edge of the city and county line.

The horse was found on June 23 about a mile east of Denver International Airport, near the intersection of Hudson Road and East 72nd Avenue, according to Denver Animal Protection.

The horse, a gelding, was brown and white in color, animal protection said. It had a stripe of white hair running from its forehead to its nose.

Officials are looking for information on who owned the horse, when it was left at the location, who left the horse there, and its cause of death.

Anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Callers can remain anonymous.