Nederland’s dead guy to remain frozen for another year

Team Gear races during the Frozen Dead Guy Days festival's Coffin Races on March 9, 2019 in Nederland, Colorado. – Frozen Dead Guy Days honors Bredo Morstol, who is frozen in a state of suspended animation and housed in a Tuff Shed in the hills above the town. Events such as coffin races, ice turkey bowling, and a frozen t-shirt contest attract visitors to the two day festival each year.

NEDERLAND, Colo. (KDVR) — After being cancelled two days before the scheduled date in 2020, Frozen Dead Guy Days will not return in 2021.

The annual event consisting of live music, coffin races, frozen T-shirt contests and more, is hoping to recover enough funding through the Save Our Stages bill to host in 2022.

FDGD says the economic impact from paying everyone who worked and those who didn’t but got paid due to contractual obligations from the canceled 2020 event significantly set them back.

The unique to Colorado event has a brand of merchandise that is sold during the three-day festivities and has been the lifeline of FDGD to get through the pandemic.

The organization is tentatively planning a late summer one-day event called “Melt Down Get Down” but that will depend on restrictions and other factors.