BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) – A recent ode to a half-century of Grateful Dead jam sessions was held in Chicago and San Francisco, but worry not, because the band’s side project that includes John Mayer has announced a hat trick of shows set to grace Folsom Field mid-summer next year.

“It Hurts Me Too” say it, but Dead & Company, the musical supergroup whose recent summer tours were ranked among the top 15 Global Concert Tours according to Spotify, are planning to set out next summer on what they’ve named “The Final Tour.”

Members of the band that was formed back in 2015 include Allman Brothers’ bassist Oteil Burbridge, Jeff Chimenti, who’s played keyboard for Fare Thee Well and RatDog, John Mayer and original Grateful Dead members Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann and Bob Weir.

Dead & Company’s 2023 Boulder concerts

Despite putting on several undeniably popular tours, it would seem that the group is ready to call it quits, but not before one last trip around the country.

(Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images)

On May 19, Dead & Co. will perform at the Forum in Los Angeles, kickstarting their last run around the country before eventually arriving in Boulder just a few days before the Fourth of July.

Tickets to these shows go on presale on Wednesday, Oct. 12, before they hit the public market two days later on Oct. 14. You can sign up for presale here.

Show dates for Folsom Field

Saturday, July 1

Sunday, July 2

Monday, July 3

There shouldn’t be any “Cold Rain [or] Snow” during these performances, but maybe pocket a poncho just in case.

This is your last chance to see the supergroup live in person, according to the name of the tour. However, for those of you who consider yourself a “Friend of the Devil,” maybe mull over the idea of making a deal with the lord of the underworld to add a sequel to their final tour.