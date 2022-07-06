CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — A lengthy wiretap investigation helped law enforcement bust a drug operation, leading to what’s being called one of the largest fentanyl pill seizures in Colorado history.

John Kellner, the 18th Judicial district attorney, is set to make the announcement Wednesday morning alongside Drug Enforcement Agency Special Agent in Charge Brian Besser.

A recent report from the District of Colorado U.S. Attorney’s Office said law enforcement has seized 2,084,633 dosage units of fentanyl through the first five months of 2022. This is more than 400,000 more units seized than all of 2021. The announcement Wednesday will surely continue to push Colorado law enforcement’s record-setting seizure year for the synthetic opioid.

You can watch the stream live at 11 a.m. on FOX31 NOW in the player above.