Police say they seized nearly 45 pounds of a fentanyl-cocaine mixture in Longmont on Dec. 2, 2022. (Credit: Drug Enforcement Agency)

LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR) — Police say they seized nearly 45 pounds of a fentanyl-cocaine mixture in Longmont and arrested a man with “direct ties to the Sinaloa cartel.”

It happened on Friday and involved multiple agencies, including the Drug Enforcement Administration, according to a Monday news release.

Alberto Reyes-Carrillo, 48, was taken into custody, according to the DEA. A judge set his bond at $500,000, and records showed he remained in custody Monday afternoon at the Boulder County jail.

No further details were released about what led to the arrest. FOX31 has requested an arrest affidavit for more information.

The agencies involved in the arrest included:

DEA Rocky Mountain Division

Rocky Mountain High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Front Range Task Force

Homeland Security Investigations Denver Division

Longmont Police Department Special Investigations Unit

Fentanyl overdoses, seizures on the rise

Colorado has one of the nation’s highest increases in fentanyl overdoses from year to year, much of it the effect of drug users unknowingly taking fentanyl that’s laced into their other drugs, the FOX31 Data Desk has found.

Drug seizure data from Colorado State Patrol shows that the state is seeing a 10-year drug trafficking record, with this year’s fentanyl seizures totaling hundreds of pounds by August.

“The Sinaloa cartel is one of two primary cartels responsible for flooding the United States with dangerous and deadly fentanyl,” Brian Besser, special agent in charge of the DEA Rocky Mountain Division, said in the news release.

The yearly amount of fentanyl seized at the southwestern border has risen nearly sixfold since 2019 while border agents seize less and less heroin.