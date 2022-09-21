DENVER (KDVR) – Actors donning Shakespearean-era clothing in black, muted rose and beige garments began to prepare for the opening of their “Macbeth” performances Wednesday morning.

But this isn’t a normal theater show – the stage is a parking lot and the set is the back of a white pickup truck.

Shakespeare in the Parking Lot has begun for the season, gaining momentum since its COVID-19 pause. The performance program has also added more free public performances at plazas and libraries to its bookings.

The program is one of Denver Center for Performing Arts’ initiatives that has been relaunched since the pandemic shutdown. Schools can reach out to the DCPA and book Shakespeare performances in their parking lots.

“Macbeth” commenced Sept. 21 for the first three-performance day. This set of free shows is at Arrupe Jesuit High School in Denver’s Sunnyside neighborhood, and for any members of the public who want to watch are invited to the parking lot behind the school. The final show for Wednesday is at 1:15 p.m., but you can find a list of future performances on DCPA’s website.

“We don’t read ‘Macbeth’ but it will be great they’ll have that exposure to something very different and immerse themselves in Shakespeare,” Megan Turilli, director of curriculum and instruction with Arrupe Jesuit. said. “We’re really psyched.”

The DCPA offers schools opportunities to book shows of other Shakespeare classics including “Romeo and Juliet” and “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” in addition to “Macbeth.”

“For us, it’s a really great opportunity for them to get exposure to the arts and for the arts to come to them,” Turilli said. “Our students also read ‘Romeo and Juliet’ last year and we invited them out so it was really exciting for them to see actual actors perform.”

There are several more free performances at libraries and plazas throughout the city listed on DCPA’s website along with information for schools and videos of some performances.