DENVER (KDVR) – Just a month before the pandemic, tickets to the Denver performance of “Hamilton” sold out in less than 24 hours.

Now, the Denver Center for the Performing Arts has announced a schedule for next year that mirrors what New York’s Broadway has to offer.

Some of New York City’s most sought-after theater performances, including “SIX,” “MJ” and “TINA – The Tina Turner Musical,” are on the DCPA’s 2023-24 schedule.

“TINA – The Tina Turner Musical,” which had its own theater for the show in New York, was visited by the artist it features at least once during its run and still had Tina Turner’s photos adorning the theater in New York City as recently as this past August after the show run had closed.

While Denver may not have the sought-after “Hadestown” tickets that the Big Apple does, it is bringing back many fan favorites, including “Les Miserables,” “The Book of Mormon” and “Wicked.”

“I couldn’t be happier to bring a brand-new season filled with award-winning productions direct from Broadway,” Executive Director for DCPA Broadway and Cabaret, John Ekeberg, said. “Subscribers have grown to cherish and await seasons like this bigger, brighter and bolder 2023/24 Broadway season. We cannot wait to see you at the theatre.”

What shows can theater-goers see before the end of the year?

“The Chinese Lady,” “Much Ado About Nothing” and “My Fair Lady” are all on the list of remaining shows for this theater season.

For the younger crowd, “Little Red – A Musical,” “A Christmas Carol” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” are all children-focused musicals yet to hit the Denver stage.

A few performances from DCPA’s 2023-24 lineup:

Beetlejuice

September 5-17, 2023

The Buell Theatre

TINA – The Tina Turner Musical

October 18-29, 2023

The Buell Theatre

SIX

December 5-24, 2023

The Buell Theatre

Les Misérables

May 10-21, 2023

The Buell Theatre

Disney’s Aladdin

June 13-18, 2023

The Buell Theatre

Annie

November 21-26, 2023

The Buell Theatre