Dazbog Coffee closes after more than a decade along Speer

DENVER — There’s one less coffee shop along Speer on the way to downtown.

The Dazbog Coffee location at 501 W. 12th Ave. has closed, and a for-lease sign has gone up in recent days. The company didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Anatoly Yuffa and brother Leonid Yuffa founded Dazbog Coffee in 1996, selling coffee to grocery stores and restaurants. Wholesale remains a prominent part of the Denver-based, but Russian-themed, company.

Dazbog opened its first retail location at 3773 Cherry Creek Drive North in 2006. The company now has about 25 locations in Colorado and Wyoming, according to its website.

The location at 12th and Speer had been open since at least 2007, according to archived Google Streetview images.

In 2019, Dazbog completed construction on a production facility in Lincoln Park dubbed the “Red Square.” It can be seen from Interstate 25.

