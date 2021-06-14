Daycare provider arrested for infant’s death in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office arrested a local daycare provider on Monday. She is charged with multiple child abuse charges after an infant died earlier this year at her in-home facility.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 53-year-old Dana McNair was arrested Monday for one count of Felony Child Abuse Resulting in Death, as well as 17 counts of misdemeanor child abuse following their investigation.

Earlier this year, on Feb. 5, deputies responded to the area of Widefield Drive on reports of an unresponsive infant. Deputies say McNair operated the daycare for numerous young children, ranging in age from 18 months old to 7 years old.

After lifesaving efforts were performed on scene by medical personnel on the infant, they were later taken to a local hospital, where they died.