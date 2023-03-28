DENVER (KDVR) — Tuesday has been marked as a “Day of Hope” to help Denver’s East High community heal in the wake of recent violence.

Between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m., Church in the City will host games and other activities in an effort to unite East High families. Currently, the Denver Public School District is on spring break.

At 6 p.m. Tuesday night, leaders will meet at the New Hope Baptist Church for a discussion on important topics including guns, teen violence and mental health.

Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, several East High leaders and other experts are all expected to take part. Parents, students and teachers are all welcome to attend.