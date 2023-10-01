DENVER (KDVR) — 37 million U.S. adults have kidney disease. That’s about 15 percent of the adult population.

Regular health screenings are critical to ensure the early detection of kidney disease. If detected in its early stages, it is possible to delay the progression of kidney disease and prevent kidney failure.

Sunday morning, the Kidney Walk at City Park activities include a 5K run/walk, 1-mile walk, fundraising ceremony and even a dog costume contest. The Denver Kidney Walk is one of 70 Kidney Walks taking place across the country in 2023.

Registration opens at 8 a.m. and the Walk starts at 9 a.m. More than 1,000 participants are expected.

Several providers will be there as resources for the community.

The DaVita Health Tour is providing free screenings at the Denver Kidney Walk at City Park on Sunday from 8 a.m. until noon.

Each screening includes:

A glucose test via finger stick to understand diabetes risk

A blood pressure reading for hypertension awareness

Body measurements for height, weight and waist to calculate BMI and assess obesity risk

An optional blood draw, which offers additional helpful insight into kidney function

A personal and confidential patient results review

After the screening, participants should work with their care provider to plan appropriate interventions as needed.

The DaVita bus is also making a stop Monday outside DaVita’s downtown Denver headquarters in the 2000 block of 16th Street from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.