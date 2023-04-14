The entrance to a David’s Bridal store is seen Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

DENVER (KDVR) — Wedding retail chain David’s Bridal said more than 9,000 layoffs are possible nationwide as it looks at a potential sale or shutdown of the company, according to a notice filed in Colorado.

David’s Bridal outlined details and uncertainties about what’s ahead in a notice about the layoffs sent to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment on Friday. A notice has also been filed in Pennsylvania.

A partial wind down of the business or a sale of assets are options David’s Bridal said it’s also evaluating. “At this time, it is uncertain whether the Company will be ceasing operations entirely or the closure will be limited to certain locations,” the company said in the notice.

There are six David’s Bridal locations in Colorado. In the Denver area, the list includes stores in Westminster, the Town Center at Aurora and Park Meadows in Lone Tree. There is also a store at the Pavilion Shopping Center in Fort Collins.

The company did not specify the number of jobs in Colorado that could be lost but said all of its employees could be affected.

The notice listed positions that could be eliminated, ranging from 3,597 stylists to 13 vice presidents and the chief executive officer.

The first phase of layoffs was targeted for Friday and impacted corporate employees. Two more phases for corporate workers are expected to take place May 13-27 and June 12-Aug. 11, according to a schedule outlined in the letter.

More layoffs or closures are anticipated to happen June 12-26 for employees at stores, and June 12-Aug. 11 for workers at distribution centers.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Friday that corporate employees were invited to a virtual meeting held Thursday and told David’s Bridal is looking for a buyer but may have to liquidate the company if one isn’t found. Axios reported Friday that sources said the company is preparing the file for bankruptcy.

David’s Bridal previously filed for bankruptcy in 2018.