Daunte Wright protesters march from Capitol to Denver police station

DENVER (KDVR) — A crowd of about 300 took to the streets of downtown Denver protesting the death of Daunte Wright on Saturday afternoon.

The 20-year-old was fatally shot by a police officer in Minnesota during a traffic stop on April 11. The police chief in the Minneapolis suburb said he believes the officer who fired apparently intended to use a Taser, not a handgun, as Wright struggled with police.

Denver police followed the large group of demonstrators from the state Capitol to control traffic. Witnesses saw police in riot gear near the protest.

The event was peaceful with organizers using a megaphone in the back of a pick up truck, stopping at main intersections.

Organizers shouted “down with the police and up with the people,” encouraging the crowd to chant along.

The protest was organized by Ashira Campbell, a Black Lives Matter supporter, and promoted through social media.

Hey Denver!! I am leading a protest this Saturday!! Come out in solidarity! pic.twitter.com/RxEkpWjzgg — Ashira (@ashira_aa) April 12, 2021

“I decided to organize this protest and to lead overall, to get the community together,” Campbell said. “I want to see police terrorism to be abolished completely. I also want to see people to become more open-minded to get rid of their racism.”