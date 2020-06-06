Daughter trying to visit dying mother in Aurora hospital hitting roadblocks because of PPE shortage

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – While hospitals are allowing limited visitations again, one woman says she is not being allowed to see her gravely ill mother.

Sarah Whiting’s mother, Sam Whiting, was taken to University of Colorado Hospital after suffering a severe stroke three weeks ago. Sam Whiting is in isolation in the intensive care unit. Sarah says she is suffering from MRSA, high blood pressure and signs of a minor heart attack.

“I don’t even know whether to cry or not, doesn’t even feel real. I just need to see my mom,” Sarah said.

After waiting three weeks to see her, Sarah was told her mom could have one visitor at a time.

“We can’t see her. They are saying we can’t see her because there’s not enough protective wear,” Sarah said, referring to personal protective equipment (PPE).

So, Sarah got her own PPE from another doctor.

“A neurosurgeon gave it to us. I didn’t open it because I wanted to keep it sealed, but it was a gown, N95 masks, gloves,” Sarah said.

But she said she was turned away again, being told it wasn’t certified by the hospital.

Sarah said, “So basically she is dying and we can’t be by her side. Let my stepdad see my mom. That’s his love. I don’t need to see her, maybe, but my stepdad should. If it’s keeping her alive, if we have all the protective gear, why couldn’t he go see her?”

A spokesperson for the hospital confirmed they are trying to get enough PPE for visitors and they have enough for staff, but isolation patients require new PPE every time someone enters or leaves the room.

“It’s important for us for our patients to have visitors and we are trying to get enough PPE to make that happen in the near future,” said Jessica Berry with University of Colorado Hospital.

Sarah is afraid it will be too late.

“I don’t want to have to say goodbye and that’s the last time I see her. I want to be able to carry her through this,” she said.