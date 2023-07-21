DENVER (KDVR) — Three people were sentenced for their role in the murder of 81-year-old Gail Wilson, one of them being his adopted daughter, Savannah Wilson.

On July 14, Savannah’s boyfriend, Ricardo Perez, was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison plus 12 years, according to the District Attorney’s press release.

Perez’s accomplices, Savannah and Jay Griffith, pled guilty to accessory to a crime and concealing death.

In return for their cooperation and testimony, their sentences were much lighter.

Griffith spent 611 days in custody and received five years of probation along with substance abuse and mental health evaluation.

After 445 days in custody, Savannah received seven years of probation with substance abuse and mental health evaluations. While the family offered forgiveness in court during Griffith’s sentencing, they did not extend their support for Savannah.

One family member even referred to her as a “monster,” according to the press release.

Savannah received 45 additional days in jail as an opportunity to make living arrangements after her release due to her lack of a support system.

The murder dates back to 2021 after Perez, Savannah and Griffith moved into Wilson’s house following the death of his wife. During the trial, jurors heard the testimony that on Oct. 31, 2021, Perez violently beat Wilson to death with a baseball bat after an altercation.

According to the press release, Perez then called Savannah and Griffith to help clean up and dispose of Wilson’s body. The three wrapped Wilson’s body in black roofing plastic, loaded a carpet and the bat into Wilson’s truck and drove to the Cheeseman Park area where they disposed of various items in different garbage cans and dumpsters.

Savanah and Griffith confessed to Lakewood Police Detectives approximately 10 days later. Even with their cooperation, Wilson’s body was never found.