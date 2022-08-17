DENVER (KDVR) — After it was announced that the Mile High City will be the host the very first Cities Summit of the Americas, Denver now has an exact date for when the summit will take place.

The city announced the inaugural summit will take place from April 26 – 28, 2023.

Denver was in the running to host the ninth Summit of the Americas, which ended up being held in Los Angeles. The Summit of the Americas gives country leaders a chance to promote partnerships across the Western Hemisphere.

The Cities Summit will focus on fostering ideas between leaders to spur economic growth across Western Hemisphere cities in North, Central and South America.

