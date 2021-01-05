Date unknown for reopening Hanging Lake after wildfire

Grand Junction, Colo. (AP) — Colorado officials are uncertain when public access will be restored to a popular lake area that was closed after a wildfire struck last year.

Officials hope to restore access to Hanging Lake in Glenwood Canyon sometime in 2021.

The Grizzly Creek Fire started in August and burned 51 square miles in White River National Forest.

Emergency officials did not declare the fire completely contained until Dec. 18.

The decision to reopen the designated National Natural Landmark area will be made by the U.S. Forest Service and the city of Glenwood Springs.