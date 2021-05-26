Datadog announces new Denver hub, will create over 400 new tech jobs

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver is the new western U.S. office hub for Datadog, creating more than 400 new technology jobs, Gov. Jared Polis announced on Wednesday.

Datadog provides monitoring and security platforms for cloud-based applications in 30 countries.

“Datadog is made up of excellent team members all over the world, and we’re excited to expand the team in Denver,” said Olivier Pomel, Datadog’s CEO. “This new office will help us serve customers in the region and grow our business. We’re proud to work with the State of Colorado to bring these new jobs to Denver.”

Datadog currently employs 98 people in Denver. The expansion will create additional jobs in sales, marketing and support, according to the company.

“Datadog is a great addition to Colorado’s global tech sector and a tremendous example of the power of employee ownership,” Polis said. “With all of its full-time employees having an equity stake in Datadog, the company’s success is truly everyone’s success and that makes these new jobs so rewarding.”

Go to the Datadog’s careers webpage to view jobs.