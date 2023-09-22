LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — New video shows a horrific crash involving a jaywalking pedestrian with a shopping cart who was hit by a car late Friday night, Sept. 15, on Wadsworth Parkway.

In the video, you can hear the driver trying to stop, but it was too late.

The driver has a warning for anyone behind the wheel at night.

The pedestrian is seen walking across the road with the cart while the traffic light is still green. The passenger screams as the car approaches the pedestrian seconds before impact.

What happened next, driver Ben Bartberger says was unavoidable.

“Just literally walked in front of my car and there was nothing I could do,” he said. “I hit my brakes about the same time I hit him.”

You can see that Bartberger’s light was not yet red. Lakewood police say the pedestrian was at fault.

The impact totaled his car.

“Pretty much dead center of the car and he hit right by the passenger side headlight,” he said. “So he actually went down the side of the car, and bent my mirror into the window, shattered the glass, and the shopping cart took out my roof, my windshield, my hood, and my fender, the whole front end, the car’s pretty much totaled.”

Luckily the pedestrian survived, though he was badly injured.

Bartberger’s girlfriend, who is heard screaming in the video and was sitting in the passenger seat, has a head injury.

“I guess it’s just kind of one of those things that happen cause everyone was okay, that’s all that really mattered,” he said.

As for the car, Bartberger says he needs to fix it and “can’t give up on it.” He estimates the repairs to the car will be well over $8,000 if not more.

He hopes it serves as a reminder for drivers and pedestrians to always be safe on the roadways.