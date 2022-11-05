DENVER (KDVR) — New video shows a portion of the 100-car pileup that happened in Denver on Friday morning after the first snowfall of the season.

FOX31 obtained the dramatic dash camera footage of the crash from viewer Isaac.

In the video, you can see vehicles driving on 6th Avenue on what appears to be a wet road. Quickly, though, brake lights come on and cars start sliding uncontrollably into each other.

You can watch the full video in the media player above.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. near 6th Avenue and Kalamath Street. The road was not fully reopened until around 11 a.m. During the extended closure, several other streets in the area also had delays.

During the closure, vehicles were towed to Empower Field.

Minor injuries were reported in the crash.

According to the City of Denver, the roads were too warm for pretreatment, and it wouldn’t have been effective.