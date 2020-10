Smoke darkens the sky just after 2:30 p.m. near Estes Park on Oct. 22. (Credit: Loveland Fire Rescue Authority)

ESTES PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — It might have only been 2:38 p.m., but in a video posted to Twitter by the Loveland Fire Rescue Authority it looks dark as night.

The video is one of many social media posts documenting the scene as thick clouds from the East Troublesome Fire blanket the Estes Park area.

It’s also one of the many posts showing just how many cars are leaving the area as a mix of mandatory and voluntary evacuations force residents and visitors alike to head for safer areas.

Loveland engine driving up to Estes Park on Highway 34 at 2:38pm for the East Troublesome Fire. #EastTroublesomeFire #EstesPark pic.twitter.com/pyzh7GnLL7 — Loveland Fire Rescue Authority (@LovelandFRA) October 22, 2020