AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — An Aurora city council member is considering a $1 million lawsuit against the person who filed a false child abuse complaint against her.

Councilor Danielle Jurinsky sent a notice of claim involving Robin Niceta, who’s charged with making up a child sexual assault complaint tip against the councilwoman. The notice is addressed to the Arapahoe County Board of Commissioners. Niceta is a now-former caseworker with the Arapahoe County Department of Human Services

A “notice of claim” is not a formal lawsuit but a step taken before a formal complaint is lodged with the court.

Niceta, the partner of fired Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson, is accused of submitting the tip anonymously in retaliation against Jurinsky, who pushed for the chief’s firing. Jurinsky was outspoken against Wilson and even went as far as saying “Chief Vanessa Wilson is trash” during an interview on the Steffan Tubbs Show on Jan. 27.

Should the formal lawsuit be filed, Jurinsky would be taking action against Niceta in both her personal and official capacity.

It would claim retaliation, malicious prosecution, defamation, slander and infliction of emotional distress for damages of no less than $1 million, according to the notice of claim.

Police have already filed two charges against Niceta in the case: one for retaliation against an elected official and another related to her role as a child services worker when she allegedly made the report.