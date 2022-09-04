WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado State Patrol gave FOX31 some insight as to why police in Wheat Ridge did not chase a speeder clocked at 133 mph.

“Anytime that we’re choosing to go after a violation, trying to pull somebody over, there’s a number of factors we have to consider,” Colorado State Patrol Sgt. Troy Kessler said.

Those factors were considered by police in Wheat Ridge who clocked a driver at 133 mph Sunday morning.

“We have to consider the safety of ourselves, we have to consider the safety of everybody else on the roadway and we have to, also, consider the safety of the suspect that we’re trying to stop,” Kessler said.

These were enough factors for police not to pursue the driver. Still, the danger created by the speeder in this case was enough to present a danger to the public.

“The suspect maybe knows what they’re going to do, but they don’t know what the people in front of them or people who are trying to pass are going to do,” Kessler said.

The vehicle was described as a Dodge Charger or a Challenger with no plates.

That might present a challenge to investigators, but Kessler said they have ways of tracking down anyone who breaks the law.

“If we can get a plate, or if we can get an undercover, somebody out there to get a plate and do some intel for us, then we’ll do that instead,” Kessler said.

Community policing is also an option, with more residents and businesses having cameras that can capture video of the speeder further farther down their route.

If caught, state patrol said charges could vary, depending on the arresting agency, but the punishment is enough to stop a speeder in their tracks.

“All of them carry fines and penalties that could end up in jail time and could also suspend or revoke your license,” Kessler said.

Among the charges a person could face if they’re caught driving at this speed are reckless driving, reckless endangerment and the obvious speeding charge, which in this case would apply a special circumstance of driving 40 mph or more than the posted limit.