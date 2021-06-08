Dangerous water conditions prompt river access closures along Front Range

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — Dangerous water conditions have prompted officials in Golden to restrict access to the Clear Creek for inner-tubes, rafts and swimmers, the Poudre Fire Authority to limit access to the Poudre River and Boulder County to add restrictions to the Saint Vrain Creek.

Officials announced the closures Tuesday afternoon, following multiple weekend rescues by Golden Fire.

“The water’s moving so fast that if we can’t get to them fast, they can move downstream,” Lt. Marc Staley said.

Staley said Golden Fire had multiple rescues over the weekend, as firefighters carefully monitored the area near Vanover Park.

“When they get separated and tossed around by the water, it’s very scary for everyone involved,” he said.

Boulder County announced they will be banning tubing on the Saint Vrain starting on June 9 at 4:00 p.m. until June 25 at 2 p.m., notices will be posted on Wednesday.

The closure includes the North Saint Vrain and Saint Vrain Creeks from Apple Valley Road to North Foothills Highway. Anyone who fails to obey the order is subject to a class two petty offense and to a fine of up to $50.

Farther north in Fort Collins, Poudre Fire Authority has had to rescue 18 people in just over the past month.

“There have been a couple that were extra precarious, where the people are submerged up to their chin, over their shoulders,” PFA’s Annie Bierbower said.

Tuesday, crews closed two parking lots along the Poudre River, while restricting access to the shoreline in certain areas.

“We do not recommend recreating on the river right now,” she said. “We say don’t recreate at all this time of year until the flow goes down a little bit.”

In Golden, the temporary restrictions will remain in place until water levels decrease.

Kayaks, canoes, stand up paddleboards and professionally guided rafts will still be allowed to use the river, as long as they have on life jackets and a helmet designed for water use.