Dangerous, record-breaking cold in Colorado; see some of the lowest temperatures, including -33 degrees

DENVER (KDVR) — Dangerous, record-breaking Arctic air settled into Colorado over the weekend.

Monday is another Pinpoint Weather Alert Day due to the frigid cold.

Multiple cold weather-related records were broken over the weekend. First, the record low maximum, or the coldest high temperature, which was eight degrees from 1895.

Denver’s high reached one degree Sunday, breaking the record.

The record low Sunday was -10 degrees from 1903. That record was broken at 9:34 p.m. when the temperature hit -14 degrees.

The record low for Monday is -20 from 1881.

If Denver hits -20 at any point Monday, it would be the first time since 1990 that the official temperature in Denver has reached -20.

The lowest temperature Denver recorded on Monday, as of 9:20 a.m., was -16 degrees. Denver’s official temperature comes from Denver International Airport.

Here’s a look at some of the other temperatures recorded on Monday morning, according to the Pinpoint Weather team:

Crook: -33 degrees

Limon: -27 degrees

Fort Collins: -12 degrees

Greeley: -15 degrees

Burlington: -23 degrees

Lamar: -28 degrees

Springfield: -21 degrees

Colorado Springs: -15 degrees

Denver: -16 degrees

Pueblo: -20 degrees