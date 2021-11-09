Dangerous intersection getting a makeover to increase safety, reduce crashes

Home surveillance video has caught crash after crash at the corner of East 16th Avenue and Yosemite Street. (Credit: Shihan Qu)

DENVER (KDVR) — A dangerous intersection will undergo major changes to hopefully save lives, thanks to a Problem Solvers story FOX31 reported.

Last Thursday, surveillance video caught crash after crash in front of a home at the corner of Yosemite Street and 16th Avenue. The intersection sits on the border between Denver and Aurora.

Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure said Tuesday they agreed the crashes were “alarming.”

A day after our story aired, the cities of Denver and Aurora met to discuss the problem. Now, both cities will add additional advisory signs at the intersection.

Pavement markings will also be installed to make drivers more aware of the stop signs.