AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Problem Solvers have received several tips about signal issues at 30th Avenue and Peoria Street in Aurora due to an RTD network communication failure.

RTD said those problems have been fixed, but not before a serious crash that landed a motorcyclist in the hospital.

On June 2, David Spivack said he was on his motorcycle crossing the streets when a car pulled out into the intersection and hit him.

“I was heading north. I continued in normal traffic and someone decided that they were going to ignore the left turn red signal,” Spivack said. “They just pulled right into the intersection.”

Spivack said he sustained several injuries including a broken sternum, a collapsed lung, a broken pelvis and a broken wrist.

“I was a very active guy and this upsets my entire life,” Spivack said.

He’s recovering at the UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital and hopes sharing his story will remind drivers to be vigilant.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Spivack in his recovery.

“I’d like to see other drivers have more awareness of motorcycles on the road. You have to look out and slow down,” Spivack said. “You hit a motorcycle, you kill people.”

The FOX31 Data Desk shows a jump in motorcycle and scooter fatalities since 2020. Last year was the most deaths recorded in two decades.

“In a zone where there are flashing lights, you need to be extra careful and this driver was extra careless and I’m going to suffer for it for the rest of my life,” Spivack said.

Now on a long road to recovery, Spivack said he’s hopeful he’ll ride again soon.