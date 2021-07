PUEBLO, Colo. (KDVR) – A sergeant with the Pueblo Police Department got creative responding to a citizen early Wednesday morning.

Sergeant Greg Bowen challenged an unruly man to a dance battle.

“Look, if I beat you in a dance contest, will you leave,” Sgt. Greg Bowen asked the man.

Sgt. Bowen won the challenge and the man moved on.

the man, “Look, if I beat you in a dance contest, will you leave?” He agreed, so they both busted out their best moves. Well, Ofc. Baca reported, “As a result of losing a dance competition to Bowen, (he) decided to take his business, & dance moves elsewhere.” Well done, sir! pic.twitter.com/4BTQ2crwyW — Tom Rummel (@PPDWatchIVCapt) July 1, 2021

Sgt. Bowen and his wife, Ashley, represented the PPD in the 2018 “Dancing With the Pueblo Starz” competition.