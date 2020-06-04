Damaged by rioters, History Colorado Center plans to preserve artifacts for posterity

DENVER (KDVR) — The History Colorado Center is collecting debris from Denver’s recent protests and riots and is preserving them to be used in future exhibits.

Vandals broke the museum’s windows and tagged its exterior with graffiti.

“I would say these are extraordinary times,” said Marissa Volpe, History Colorado Center’s director of community engagement.

Current events have not stopped the museum from doing what museums do: preserve history.

“We have signage that we have from protests that we’ve been working on getting those in, photographs, I believe we have different cans of spray paint,” said Volpe.

What may seem like garbage now, says Volpe, will have historic significance down the road.

“It helps us fill out what was going on in this community. If we don’t have a lot of those things, we don’t know,” said Volpe.