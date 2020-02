DURANGO, Colo. (Durango Herald) — A 70-year-old Dallas man struck a tree and died while skiing at Purgatory Resort in southwestern Colorado.

The La Plata County Coroner’s Office says the collision happened at about 1:15 p.m. Saturday.

The man, who was skiing with his wife, died on the mountain.

He had been wearing a helmet.

The coroner has not released his name. An autopsy is planned this week.

It’s been three years since someone died at Purgatory Resort.