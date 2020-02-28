Daily passes to Colorado state parks increasing by $1

DENVER (KXRM) — The price of Colorado State Parks daily vehicle admission passes will increase by $1 starting Sunday.

Passes for most parks will be $9 per vehicle, an increase from the current price of $8. Passes for Chatfield, Boyd Lake, and Eldorado Canyon state parks will be $10. Passes for Cherry Creek State Park will be $11.

The prices for annual parks passes will not change. Annual passes range from $70 to $120, depending on the type of pass purchased.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the additional money will “help CPW manage the rise in property maintenance needs and operational costs associated with the growing number of park visitors.”

The last daily parks pass fee increase took effect just over a year ago, on January 1, 2019.