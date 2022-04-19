DENVER (KDVR) — Therell Churchill sits quietly at her dining room table, her face filled with tears as she gazes at a collage of pictures of her beloved son Daerius.

Daerius Churchill was shot and killed at a Denver bus stop in 2015.

“My family is not complete,” she said.

Daerius Churchill was killed at age 22 on Jan. 4, 2015, as he sat at a bus stop on Bruce Randolph Boulevard. Denver Police say someone fired shots from a passing car.

“He wasn’t doing anything illegal or committing a crime, he was sitting on a bus stop,” Denver Police Det. Bruce Gibbs said.

FOX31 is working with Support the Shield partners Metro Denver Crime Stoppers to help. The organization is offering a reward of $25,000 for information.

“We don’t know if the person who hurt Daerius is going to hurt other people,” spokesperson Tyler Goracke told FOX31. “It is always a possibility. I just think, what if that was my friend or family member?”

A mother’s plea for answers

Therell Churchill said her plea as a mother is that someone will come forward soon.

“I know that it takes a lot and a lot of courage, but I’m asking for anybody to help my son’s case get solved because he deserves justice,” she said. Churchill struggles to cope with the loss each day.

“I have depression, anxiety, insomnia, I barely sleep and it’s been almost seven years,” she said.

Family members say Daerius Churchill was devoted to his community and his church and had great respect for his grandmother, who is a pastor.

“He was smart, giving and educated. He was very warm and loved people and loved life. He would give you the shirt off his back if you were cold,” his mother said.

Churchill was on his way to produce music he wrote when he was killed.

Therell Churchill finds strength through her son’s recordings today. She played a special song he wrote entitled “Thank God.” Churchill’s lyrics lovingly portray his love and respect for his mother. He wrote:

Dear mom, you’re a queen,

Got put on this earth, the nicest thing,

And I’m going to praise thee for the way you raised me

Anyone with information about the case should contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867) or visit the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers website. Tipsters can remain anonymous.



