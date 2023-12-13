DENVER (KDVR) — A young father who was shot four times while trying to stop a teen from carrying a gun onto a school campus in southwest Denver will be recognized with a national award.

Angelo Duran, 30, was picking up his fourth-grade son from Rocky Mountain Prep Southwest, near West Kentucky Avenue and South Federal Boulevard, in October when he saw a teen who appeared to be going after another student near the school.

Duran didn’t call 911 and said he acted impulsively out of fear a school shooting was about to take place. He chased the teen and was shot four times.

One bullet is still in Duran’s spine. It left him paralyzed, and he’s been in the hospital ever since. Duran said he’s glad to be alive.

Now, the Uvalde Foundation for Kids, a nonprofit that was formed in response to the May 2022 Ulvade, Texas school shooting, said it would recognize Duran with its National Award for Heroism for his bravery.

“This is the true definition of a hero. This gentleman represents the growing voice of the mothers, fathers, students and community members who do not merely stand in words against violence against our students, but also in action!” said Uvalde Foundation For Kids Founder Daniel Chapin.

According to the Uvalde Foundation for Kids, an award presentation to honor Duran will be held in Denver in the near future. The foundation will also ask Denver’s chief of police to host.

Duran, a devout Christian, said he forgives his shooter. For now, he’s focusing on becoming independent and getting back to work.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with Duran’s medical expenses.

The Denver Police Department said it has made an arrest in the shooting. The Denver District Attorney’s Office said it’s an open case and will not comment.