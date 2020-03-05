Dad of local suicide victim pushes lawmakers to mandate school bullying investigations

DENVER (KDVR) — A father who lost his teenage son to suicide says change is needed to help save lives.

Jack Padilla was a freshman at Cherry Creek High School when he took his own life in February 2019. Jack’s dad, Rick Padilla, says bullying led to his son’s depression and death.

“There was bullying involved — both cyber and physical bullying,” Rick said.

Colorado has the 10th-highest rates for youth and adult suicide in the US, according to state data. State Rep. Lisa Cutter says she’s committed to turning that statistic around.

“Mr. Padilla and his family — they’re heroes because they’re taking their pain and trying to help other people,” Cutter said.

Rick maintains Cherry Creek Schools left him in the dark and never did a thorough investigation into the bullying Jack endured.

“I’d like to see some mandatory reporting, investigations and training provided to all school staff around bullying,” Rick said.

To do that, Rick wants a law mandating that school districts investigate bullying. The law would also allow parents to appeal district findings to the state Department of Education. Currently, districts are required to report bullying cases to the state. However, district administrators may classify bullying in different ways. Rick wants uniformed policies on how bullying is defined.

“If it’s classified as ‘student conflict,’ you don’t have to report that up,” he said. “Bullying — you have to report up to the Colorado Department of Education.”

Cutter says she’s currently working to craft legislation that respects school districts’ home rule rights while also allowing additional authority at the state level to achieve more transparency.

“The children [who are] bullying as well as the children being bullied need help, need attention,” she said.

Currently, there is no timeline on when the bill will be introduced.

FOX31 Denver reached out to Cherry Creek Schools for a comment on this story. We have not yet received a response.