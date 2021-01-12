DACA recipients concerned with impact of impeachment proceedings

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — As talk of impeachment hearings heat up, concern is also growing among many groups that had been hoping for landmark legislation.

One of those groups includes thousands of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients in Colorado.

For Efrain Leal Escalera of Aurora, there’s concern more attention will be paid to impeachment hearings than on issues like DACA.

“It does come to my mind that that’s going to be the main focus of the new administration,” said Escalera.

Escalera is a DACA recipient who loves studying arthropods, spirituality, and nature.

He is counting on President-elect Joe Biden’s promise to help undocumented immigrants. An incoming President’s first 100 days provide fertile ground for new legislation.

“Certainly this president, given the unified nature of democratic control right now, is going to try and push through immigration reform, tweaks to healthcare reform, environment policy. Those things can be done,” Robert Preuhs, who chairs MSU Denver’s Political Science Department said.

But, maybe not. Immigration Attorney Stephanie Izaguirre said, “I am very concerned that impeachment will derail Biden’s agenda for the first 100 days.”

Some fear that a path to citizenship is now at risk. The fight over immigration has been controversial for years.

Some groups say granting citizenship would spur mass illegal immigration, jeopardizing employment for Americans and education opportunities for Americans.

Escalera has been in the U.S. for 25 years. “The ideal situation would be to give us a path to something more permanent.”

He believes his chances of the U.S. becoming his permanent homes are better now than ever.